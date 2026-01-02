Indiana vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Peach Bowl 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers facing the Oregon Ducks.

Indiana vs Oregon Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-194) | Oregon: (+160)

Indiana: (-194) | Oregon: (+160) Spread: Indiana: -4.5 (-108) | Oregon: +4.5 (-112)

Indiana: -4.5 (-108) | Oregon: +4.5 (-112) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Oregon Betting Trends

Indiana has nine wins in 14 games against the spread this year.

Indiana owns an ATS record of 7-5 as 4.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, eight of Indiana's 14 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Oregon is 8-6-0 this season.

Oregon has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been seven Oregon games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.

Indiana vs Oregon Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (59.2%)

Indiana vs Oregon Point Spread

Indiana is favored by 4.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Oregon, the underdog, is -112.

Indiana vs Oregon Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Indiana-Oregon on Jan. 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Oregon Moneyline

Oregon is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -194 favorite.

Indiana vs. Oregon Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 41.6 2 10.3 2 50.7 14 Oregon 38.0 5 15.1 10 51.5 14

Indiana vs. Oregon Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

