Army vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fenway Bowl 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Army Black Knights taking on the UConn Huskies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Army vs UConn Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Army: (-250) | UConn: (+202)

Army: (-250) | UConn: (+202) Spread: Army: -6.5 (-122) | UConn: +6.5 (100)

Army: -6.5 (-122) | UConn: +6.5 (100) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Army vs UConn Betting Trends

Army has six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Army owns one win ATS (1-4) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Army has played 12 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

UConn's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-5-0.

UConn has covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.

There have been eight UConn games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Army vs UConn Point Spread

Army is favored by 6.5 points versus UConn. Army is -122 to cover the spread, while UConn is +100.

Army vs UConn Over/Under

Army versus UConn, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Army vs UConn Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. UConn reveal Army as the favorite (-250) and UConn as the underdog (+202).

Army vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 22.4 105 22.1 43 47.5 12 UConn 36.9 14 25.8 70 56.7 12

Army vs. UConn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Fenway Park

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. UConn analysis on FanDuel Research.