Indiana vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for College Football National Championship 2025

In college football action on Monday, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Miami Hurricanes.

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-310) | Miami (FL): (+250)

Indiana: (-310) | Miami (FL): (+250) Spread: Indiana: -7.5 (-112) | Miami (FL): +7.5 (-108)

Indiana: -7.5 (-112) | Miami (FL): +7.5 (-108) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indiana is 10-5-0 this season.

For the season, Indiana is 6-5 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

This season, nine of Indiana's 15 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has covered the spread 10 times in 15 games.

Miami (FL) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, six of Miami (FL)'s 15 games have gone over the point total.

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (67.5%)

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami (FL). Indiana is -112 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -108.

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

Indiana versus Miami (FL), on Jan. 19, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Indiana vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Miami (FL) is the underdog, +250 on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -310 favorite.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 42.6 1 11.1 3 50.6 15 Miami (FL) 31.6 14 14.0 8 51.0 15

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game day: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

