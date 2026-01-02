Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl 2025
Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-152) | Ole Miss: (+126)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -2.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 9-5-0 this year.
- Miami (FL) owns an ATS record of 6-5 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.
- Out of 14 Miami (FL) games so far this year, five have hit the over.
- Ole Miss has covered the spread nine times in 14 games.
- Ole Miss has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Ole Miss has seen seven of its 14 games hit the over.
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.8%)
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Point Spread
Miami (FL) is favored by 2.5 points versus Ole Miss. Miami (FL) is -122 to cover the spread, while Ole Miss is +100.
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Over/Under
The over/under for the Miami (FL) versus Ole Miss matchup on Jan. 8 has been set at 51.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Moneyline
Miami (FL) is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Ole Miss is a +126 underdog.
Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|31.6
|19
|13.1
|5
|50.9
|14
|Ole Miss
|37.6
|6
|20.4
|44
|57.4
|14
Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
