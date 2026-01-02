Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl 2025

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-152) | Ole Miss: (+126)

Miami (FL): (-152) | Ole Miss: (+126) Spread: Miami (FL): -2.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +2.5 (100)

Miami (FL): -2.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +2.5 (100) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 9-5-0 this year.

Miami (FL) owns an ATS record of 6-5 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of 14 Miami (FL) games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Ole Miss has covered the spread nine times in 14 games.

Ole Miss has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Ole Miss has seen seven of its 14 games hit the over.

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.8%)

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Miami (FL) is favored by 2.5 points versus Ole Miss. Miami (FL) is -122 to cover the spread, while Ole Miss is +100.

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Over/Under

The over/under for the Miami (FL) versus Ole Miss matchup on Jan. 8 has been set at 51.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Miami (FL) is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Ole Miss is a +126 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 31.6 19 13.1 5 50.9 14 Ole Miss 37.6 6 20.4 44 57.4 14

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game day: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.