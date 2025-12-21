Oregon vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Orange Bowl 2025

The Oregon Ducks will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in college football action on Thursday.

Oregon vs Texas Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-118) | Texas Tech: (-102)

Oregon: (-118) | Texas Tech: (-102) Spread: Oregon: -1.5 (-108) | Texas Tech: +1.5 (-112)

Oregon: -1.5 (-108) | Texas Tech: +1.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Oregon vs Texas Tech Betting Trends

Oregon has seven wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

Oregon owns an ATS record of 6-6 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been seven Oregon games (of 13) that went over the total this year.

Texas Tech has 12 wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Texas Tech has played 13 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Oregon vs Texas Tech Point Spread

Texas Tech is a 1.5-point underdog against Oregon. Texas Tech is -112 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -108.

Oregon vs Texas Tech Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Oregon-Texas Tech on Jan. 1, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Oregon vs Texas Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas Tech-Oregon, Texas Tech is the underdog at -102, and Oregon is -118.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 39.2 6 16.3 11 51.6 13 Texas Tech 42.5 2 10.9 3 54.7 13

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game day: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

