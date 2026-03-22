College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Picks for March Madness Tournament

The NCAA Tournament continues with a loaded slate of matchups, and today’s board features a mix of tight spreads, upset opportunities, and tempo-driven totals.

If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these tournament games offer strong value based on matchup dynamics, pace, and recent form.

Let’s break down the top March Madness best bets for today’s games.

Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-110) vs. Purdue

Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-110)

Purdue -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Miami +260 / Purdue -330

Miami +260 / Purdue -330 Total: 147.5

Miami is one of the more dangerous 7-seeds left in the tournament.

Why Miami can cover:

Strong guard play and shot creation

Ability to score in transition and half-court sets

Purdue can struggle defensively against quick perimeter teams

With a spread over two possessions, Miami has a strong chance to stay within range — and potentially threaten late.

Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami @ Purdue Mar 22 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Kentucky +4.5 (-102) vs. Iowa State

Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (-120)

Iowa State -4.5 (-120) Moneyline: Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210

Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210 Total: 146.5

This is one of the most competitive matchups on the board.

Why Kentucky is live:

Offensive versatility and shot-making ability

Strong guard play in late-game situations

Iowa State plays solid defense but doesn’t always separate offensively

In a game likely decided late, getting points is valuable.

Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kentucky @ Iowa State Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: St. John’s -3.5 (-105) vs. Kansas

Spread: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)

St. John’s -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138

St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138 Total: 144.5

This is one of the more intriguing matchups of the day.

Why St. John’s has the edge:

Strong defensive pressure

Ability to force turnovers

More consistent offensive execution in recent games

Kansas has upside, but St. John’s current form and defensive profile give them the advantage.

Best Bet: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Kansas Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: UCLA +4.5 (-110) vs. UConn

Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110)

UConn -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: UCLA +164 / UConn -205

UCLA +164 / UConn -205 Total: 136.5

This is a classic contrast in styles.

Why UCLA can cover:

Slower pace reduces possessions

Strong defensive structure

Ability to keep games close

In lower-total games, underdogs become more valuable due to fewer scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: UCLA +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Connecticut Mar 23 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #5: Illinois +2.5 (-102) vs. Houston

Spread: Houston -2.5 (-120)

Houston -2.5 (-120) Moneyline: Illinois +128 / Houston -154

Illinois +128 / Houston -154 Total: 139.5

This is one of the best games on the entire slate.

Why Illinois is the play:

Elite offensive efficiency

Ability to create shots late in games

Houston’s defense is elite, but Illinois has the scoring to match

With a tight spread, this is essentially a coin flip — and Illinois offers value as the underdog.

Best Bet: Illinois +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Illinois @ Houston Mar 26 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Honorable Best Bet Mentions

Utah State +11.5 vs. Arizona — high total creates variance

— high total creates variance Iowa +10.5 vs. Florida — underdog value in a controlled tempo game

— underdog value in a controlled tempo game Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Alabama — slight edge in a near pick’em

Betting Strategy for Today

Target underdogs in spreads under 8 points

Look for lower totals (under 140) to back underdogs

to back underdogs Prioritize teams with guard play and shot creation

Tournament games tend to:

Tighten defensively

Be decided late

Offer value on underdogs

Final Best Betting Thoughts

Today’s March Madness slate offers strong opportunities across:

Competitive spreads

Underdog value

Matchup-driven edges

The key is focusing on pace, possession count, and late-game execution.

Best Bets Recap