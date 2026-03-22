College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Picks for March Madness Tournament
The NCAA Tournament continues with a loaded slate of matchups, and today’s board features a mix of tight spreads, upset opportunities, and tempo-driven totals.
If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these tournament games offer strong value based on matchup dynamics, pace, and recent form.
Let’s break down the top March Madness best bets for today’s games.
Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-110) vs. Purdue
- Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Miami +260 / Purdue -330
- Total: 147.5
Miami is one of the more dangerous 7-seeds left in the tournament.
Why Miami can cover:
- Strong guard play and shot creation
- Ability to score in transition and half-court sets
- Purdue can struggle defensively against quick perimeter teams
With a spread over two possessions, Miami has a strong chance to stay within range — and potentially threaten late.
Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Kentucky +4.5 (-102) vs. Iowa State
- Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210
- Total: 146.5
This is one of the most competitive matchups on the board.
Why Kentucky is live:
- Offensive versatility and shot-making ability
- Strong guard play in late-game situations
- Iowa State plays solid defense but doesn’t always separate offensively
In a game likely decided late, getting points is valuable.
Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: St. John’s -3.5 (-105) vs. Kansas
- Spread: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138
- Total: 144.5
This is one of the more intriguing matchups of the day.
Why St. John’s has the edge:
- Strong defensive pressure
- Ability to force turnovers
- More consistent offensive execution in recent games
Kansas has upside, but St. John’s current form and defensive profile give them the advantage.
Best Bet: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: UCLA +4.5 (-110) vs. UConn
- Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: UCLA +164 / UConn -205
- Total: 136.5
This is a classic contrast in styles.
Why UCLA can cover:
- Slower pace reduces possessions
- Strong defensive structure
- Ability to keep games close
In lower-total games, underdogs become more valuable due to fewer scoring opportunities.
Best Bet: UCLA +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #5: Illinois +2.5 (-102) vs. Houston
- Spread: Houston -2.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Illinois +128 / Houston -154
- Total: 139.5
This is one of the best games on the entire slate.
Why Illinois is the play:
- Elite offensive efficiency
- Ability to create shots late in games
- Houston’s defense is elite, but Illinois has the scoring to match
With a tight spread, this is essentially a coin flip — and Illinois offers value as the underdog.
Best Bet: Illinois +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Honorable Best Bet Mentions
- Utah State +11.5 vs. Arizona — high total creates variance
- Iowa +10.5 vs. Florida — underdog value in a controlled tempo game
- Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Alabama — slight edge in a near pick’em
Betting Strategy for Today
- Target underdogs in spreads under 8 points
- Look for lower totals (under 140) to back underdogs
- Prioritize teams with guard play and shot creation
Tournament games tend to:
- Tighten defensively
- Be decided late
- Offer value on underdogs
Final Best Betting Thoughts
Today’s March Madness slate offers strong opportunities across:
- Competitive spreads
- Underdog value
- Matchup-driven edges
The key is focusing on pace, possession count, and late-game execution.
Best Bets Recap
- Miami +7.5 (-110)
- Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
- St. John’s -3.5 (-105)
- UCLA +4.5 (-110)
- Illinois +2.5 (-102)