Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-48) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-47)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Brewers.TV

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | MIL: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | MIL: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.54 ERA vs Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 6-4, 3.87 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA). Sasaki's team is 7-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sasaki's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Drohan starts, the Brewers are 5-8-0 against the spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Drohan start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.6%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -146 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -176 to cover.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Brewers on Aug. 13, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 71, or 61.2%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 53-35 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 120 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 50-70-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-14).

Milwaukee has a record of 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (25%).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-67-4).

The Brewers have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 62-59-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.393) and total hits (125) this season. He's batting .292 batting average while slugging .544.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fifth in slugging.

Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average ranks 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.472) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Kyle Tucker has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .450 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 46th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jake Bauers' 98 hits and .374 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .499.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 15th in slugging.

William Contreras is batting .259 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Jackson Chourio has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .275.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

5/24/2026: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/23/2026: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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