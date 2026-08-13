Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (71-50) vs. Washington Nationals (59-63)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

CHC: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

CHC: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Cubs) - 6-10, 4.29 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 9-5, 3.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kevin Gausman (6-10) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (9-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Gausman and his team are 10-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 12-11-0 ATS record in Cavalli's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 5-10 record in Cavalli's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Nationals moneyline has Chicago as a -138 favorite, while Washington is a +118 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Nationals are -142 to cover, and the Cubs are +118.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The Cubs-Nationals game on Aug. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

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Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 26 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 116 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 59-57-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 92 total times this season. They've finished 42-50 in those games.

Washington has a record of 26-31 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (45.6%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-49-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 66-52-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.384), slugging percentage (.544) and total hits (130) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 60 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 71st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.322/.365.

Hoerner heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .273 with a .364 OBP and 70 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has 127 hits with a .544 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is fifth in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .247 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young is batting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

8/12/2026: 12-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

12-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/11/2026: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 3/29/2026: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/26/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/7/2025: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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