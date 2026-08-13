Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-61) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-74)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

TEX: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.87 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 7-8, 2.83 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (8-7) for the Rangers and Walbert Urena (7-8) for the Angels. deGrom's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Angels have gone 14-5-0 ATS in Urena's 19 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 7-9 in Urena's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.6%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The Rangers vs Angels moneyline has Texas as a -162 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +136 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -126 to cover, and the Rangers are +105.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Angels contest on Aug. 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Texas has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 55-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 34 of the 94 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has a 13-20 record (winning only 39.4% of its games).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-68-2).

The Angels are 61-59-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has 121 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 32nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .269 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Joc Pederson has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.

Pederson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-high OBP (.386), while leading the Angels in hits (88). He's batting .240 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 102nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto paces his team with a .414 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .224 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 122nd, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Vaughn Grissom has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .250.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/12/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/11/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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