Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 13

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many strong options on Thursday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT

MIAM and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Tyler Phillips vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63)

Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Marlins Win Probability: 47.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CLEG

DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick

Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick Records: Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62)

Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.16%

56.16% Guardians Win Probability: 43.84%

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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SEAM

YES and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Logan Gilbert

Max Fried vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64)

Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.73%

58.73% Mariners Win Probability: 41.27%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CINR

CHSN and CINR Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Andrew Abbott

Davis Martin vs. Andrew Abbott Records: White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61)

White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 55.64%

55.64% Reds Win Probability: 44.36%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Payton Tolle

Max Scherzer vs. Payton Tolle Records: Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55)

Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.80%

60.80% Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.20%

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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MARQ

NATS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Kevin Gausman

Cade Cavalli vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50)

Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.70%

50.70% Nationals Win Probability: 49.30%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Where: Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Aaron Nola

Taj Bradley vs. Aaron Nola Records: Twins (60-62), Phillies (64-58)

Twins (60-62), Phillies (64-58) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.03%

57.03% Phillies Win Probability: 42.97%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RSN

ABTV and RSN Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Jacob deGrom

Walbert Urena vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60)

Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.61%

54.61% Angels Win Probability: 45.39%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW

SportsNet LA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Shane Drohan

Roki Sasaki vs. Shane Drohan Records: Dodgers (72-48), Brewers (74-47)

Dodgers (72-48), Brewers (74-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.63%

53.63% Brewers Win Probability: 46.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.