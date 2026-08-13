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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 13

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many strong options on Thursday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.79%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.16%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 43.84%

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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 58.73%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 41.27%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 55.64%
  • Reds Win Probability: 44.36%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 60.80%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.20%

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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 50.70%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 49.30%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Field of Dreams
  • TV Channel: Netflix
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Twins (60-62), Phillies (64-58)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.03%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 42.97%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 54.61%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.39%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Shane Drohan
  • Records: Dodgers (72-48), Brewers (74-47)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 53.63%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.37%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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