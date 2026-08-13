Twins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Phillies Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (60-62) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-58)
- Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Field of Dreams -- Dyersville, Iowa
- Coverage: Netflix
Twins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | PHI: (-104)
- Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Twins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.76 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-9, 5.47 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-4) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (3-9) will take the ball for the Phillies. Bradley's team is 15-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Phillies have a 7-17-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Nola's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.
Twins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (57%)
Twins vs Phillies Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Phillies reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Twins vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Phillies are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Twins vs Phillies Over/Under
- Twins versus Phillies, on Aug. 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
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Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Twins have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- This year Minnesota has won 19 of 35 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 120 opportunities.
- The Twins have posted a record of 67-53-0 against the spread this season.
- The Phillies have won 29% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-22).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 7-19 record (winning just 26.9% of its games).
- The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-60-5 record against the over/under.
- The Phillies have collected a 45-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.1% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .424.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Lee hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Josh Bell has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He's batting .255.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Kody Clemens leads Minnesota in total hits (90) this season, and 45 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Luke Keaschall has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has an on-base percentage of .373, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .254 and slugging .498.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez leads his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 65th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has accumulated 106 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.
- Bryson Stott is batting .266 with 25 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
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