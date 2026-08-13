Twins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Phillies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (60-62) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-58)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Field of Dreams -- Dyersville, Iowa

Field of Dreams -- Dyersville, Iowa Coverage: Netflix

Twins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.76 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-9, 5.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-4) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (3-9) will take the ball for the Phillies. Bradley's team is 15-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Phillies have a 7-17-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Nola's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Twins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57%)

Twins vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Phillies reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Twins vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Phillies are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Phillies Over/Under

Twins versus Phillies, on Aug. 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 19 of 35 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 120 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 67-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have won 29% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-22).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 7-19 record (winning just 26.9% of its games).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-60-5 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have collected a 45-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.1% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .424.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Bell has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He's batting .255.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens leads Minnesota in total hits (90) this season, and 45 of those have gone for extra bases.

Luke Keaschall has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has an on-base percentage of .373, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .254 and slugging .498.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated 106 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott is batting .266 with 25 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

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