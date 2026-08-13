White Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Chicago White Sox facing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Reds Game Info

Chicago White Sox (61-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-61)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Reds.TV

White Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

CHW: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194)

CHW: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

White Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-6, 4.17 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 6-7, 3.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-7) will take the ball for the Reds. Martin's team is 13-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martin's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 11-13-0 ATS in Abbott's 24 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 8-11 in those games.

White Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (55.6%)

White Sox vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for White Sox vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-138) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+118) on the road.

White Sox vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +160 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -194.

White Sox versus Reds, on Aug. 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 64 of 115 chances this season.

The White Sox are 67-48-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have gone 37-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 12-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (41.4%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-52-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 53% of their games this season, going 61-54-0 against the spread.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 102 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .472.

He is 108th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Vargas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season. He's batting .274.

His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Meidroth takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.369/.538.

Murakami has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .273 with 28 walks and 59 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .472 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Stewart heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz's 106 hits and .351 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .496.

His batting average ranks 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

White Sox vs Reds Head to Head

8/11/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/15/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/14/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/14/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2024: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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