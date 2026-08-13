White Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Chicago White Sox facing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs Reds Game Info
- Chicago White Sox (61-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-61)
- Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and Reds.TV
White Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHW: (-138) | CIN: (+118)
- Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
White Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-6, 4.17 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 6-7, 3.92 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-7) will take the ball for the Reds. Martin's team is 13-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martin's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 11-13-0 ATS in Abbott's 24 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 8-11 in those games.
White Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: White Sox win (55.6%)
White Sox vs Reds Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for White Sox vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-138) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+118) on the road.
White Sox vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are at the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +160 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -194.
White Sox vs Reds Over/Under
- White Sox versus Reds, on Aug. 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
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White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends
- The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.
- This year Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 64 of 115 chances this season.
- The White Sox are 67-48-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have gone 37-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.7% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a record of 12-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (41.4%).
- The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-52-2 record against the over/under.
- The Reds have covered 53% of their games this season, going 61-54-0 against the spread.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has 102 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .235 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .472.
- He is 108th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Vargas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season. He's batting .274.
- His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.
- Meidroth takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Munetaka Murakami has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.369/.538.
- Murakami has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .273 with 28 walks and 59 runs scored.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .472 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Stewart heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run and an RBI.
- Elly De La Cruz's 106 hits and .351 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .496.
- His batting average ranks 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 18th in slugging.
- JJ Bleday is batting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
White Sox vs Reds Head to Head
- 8/11/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/15/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/14/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/14/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/13/2024: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
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