NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 7

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (75.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-7.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -330, Kings +265
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSDETX, NBCS-CA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (71.98% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-14)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -952, 76ers +640
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-PH

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

