NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 8

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks take the floor at State Farm Arena.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Nets (54.55% win probability)

Nets (54.55% win probability) Spread: Nets (-4.5)

Nets (-4.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Nets -172, Hornets +144

Nets -172, Hornets +144 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.90% win probability)

Rockets (83.90% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8)

Rockets (-8) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Rockets -319, Pelicans +260

Rockets -319, Pelicans +260 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Raptors (55.25% win probability)

Raptors (55.25% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-4)

Raptors (-4) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Raptors -180, Wizards +152

Raptors -180, Wizards +152 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, TSN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (57.26% win probability)

Pacers (57.26% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-1.5)

Pacers (-1.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Pacers -122, Hawks +104

Pacers -122, Hawks +104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN, Peachtree TV

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Heat (65.24% win probability)

Heat (65.24% win probability) Spread: Heat (-4)

Heat (-4) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Heat -176, Bulls +148

Heat -176, Bulls +148 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, CHSN+

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.27% win probability)

Bucks (65.27% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6.5)

Bucks (-6.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Bucks -260, Magic +215

Bucks -260, Magic +215 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSFL

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.56% win probability)

Celtics (76.56% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Celtics -280, Lakers +230

Celtics -280, Lakers +230 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.49% win probability)

Warriors (63.49% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-6)

Warriors (-6) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -220, Pistons +184

Warriors -220, Pistons +184 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, TV20 Detroit

