NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 8
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks take the floor at State Farm Arena.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Nets (54.55% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-4.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Nets -172, Hornets +144
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, YES
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.90% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Rockets -319, Pelicans +260
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (55.25% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-4)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -180, Wizards +152
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, TSN
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (57.26% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-1.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -122, Hawks +104
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN, Peachtree TV
Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Heat (65.24% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-4)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Heat -176, Bulls +148
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, CHSN+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.27% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-6.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -260, Magic +215
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSFL
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.56% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -280, Lakers +230
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.49% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-6)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -220, Pistons +184
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, TV20 Detroit
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
