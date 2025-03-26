NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Indiana Pacers.
Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.32% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: 76ers -148, Wizards +126
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.73% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-1.5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Lakers -130, Pacers +110
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSIN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.99% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -134, Knicks +114
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSC
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Nets (59.68% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-1.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Nets -122, Raptors +104
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, TSN
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.45% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Nuggets -194, Bucks +162
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSWI, WMLW
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.49% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-3.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -156, Suns +132
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.