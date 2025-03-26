NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.32% win probability)

76ers (66.32% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3)

76ers (-3) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: 76ers -148, Wizards +126

76ers -148, Wizards +126 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.73% win probability)

Pacers (58.73% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-1.5)

Lakers (-1.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Lakers -130, Pacers +110

Lakers -130, Pacers +110 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.99% win probability)

Knicks (57.99% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Clippers -134, Knicks +114

Clippers -134, Knicks +114 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSSC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Nets (59.68% win probability)

Nets (59.68% win probability) Spread: Nets (-1.5)

Nets (-1.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Nets -122, Raptors +104

Nets -122, Raptors +104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, TSN

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.45% win probability)

Nuggets (62.45% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Nuggets -194, Bucks +162

Nuggets -194, Bucks +162 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSWI, WMLW

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.49% win probability)

Celtics (65.49% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -156, Suns +132

Celtics -156, Suns +132 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

