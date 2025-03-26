FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.32% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-3)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: 76ers -148, Wizards +126
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-1.5)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Lakers -130, Pacers +110
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-2)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -134, Knicks +114
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSSC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (59.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Nets (-1.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Nets -122, Raptors +104
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, TSN

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
  • Total: 225
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -194, Bucks +162
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSWI, WMLW

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-3.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -156, Suns +132
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

