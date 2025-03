NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 23

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs playing the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pistons (79.61% win probability)

Pistons (79.61% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-11)

Pistons (-11) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Pistons -481, Pelicans +370

Pistons -481, Pelicans +370 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (81.14% win probability)

Cavaliers (81.14% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-15.5)

Cavaliers (-15.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1351, Jazz +810

Cavaliers -1351, Jazz +810 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOH

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.15% win probability)

Hawks (57.15% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-10.5)

Hawks (-10.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Hawks -461, 76ers +360

Hawks -461, 76ers +360 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (52.78% win probability)

Spurs (52.78% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-1)

Spurs (-1) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Spurs -116, Raptors -102

Spurs -116, Raptors -102 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, TSN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.87% win probability)

Celtics (76.87% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Celtics -295, Trail Blazers +240

Celtics -295, Trail Blazers +240 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, NBCS-BOS

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Heat (71.13% win probability)

Heat (71.13% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3)

Heat (-3) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Heat -156, Hornets +132

Heat -156, Hornets +132 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (66.14% win probability)

Rockets (66.14% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-7)

Rockets (-7) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Rockets -275, Nuggets +225

Rockets -275, Nuggets +225 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, ALT, KTVD

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (58.15% win probability)

Thunder (58.15% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -168, Clippers +142

Thunder -168, Clippers +142 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

