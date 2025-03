NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 15

The NBA schedule today, which includes the New Orleans Pelicans squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs, is sure to please.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.77% win probability)

Celtics (71.77% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Total: 215

215 Moneyline: Celtics -649, Nets +460

Celtics -649, Nets +460 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BOS

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.88% win probability)

Thunder (57.88% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -230, Pistons +190

Thunder -230, Pistons +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOK, KSBI

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (76.01% win probability)

Bucks (76.01% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-5)

Bucks (-5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Bucks -205, Pacers +172

Bucks -205, Pacers +172 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSIN, WTHR-13

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.11% win probability)

Grizzlies (75.11% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-8)

Grizzlies (-8) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Grizzlies -319, Heat +260

Grizzlies -319, Heat +260 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Rockets (77.34% win probability)

Rockets (77.34% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-10)

Rockets (-10) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Rockets -450, Bulls +350

Rockets -450, Bulls +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Spurs (57.64% win probability)

Spurs (57.64% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3)

Pelicans (-3) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Pelicans -148, Spurs +126

Pelicans -148, Spurs +126 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KENS, Gulf Coast Sports

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.77% win probability)

Warriors (52.77% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-6.5)

Warriors (-6.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Warriors -260, Knicks +215

Warriors -260, Knicks +215 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (84.33% win probability)

Nuggets (84.33% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-15)

Nuggets (-15) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -1149, Wizards +730

Nuggets -1149, Wizards +730 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, MNMT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

