NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 6
Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (51.95% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-3)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Magic -154, 76ers +132
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSFL
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.76% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -295, Bucks +240
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSWI
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.43% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-4)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -176, Lakers +148
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.05% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-3)
- Total: 246.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -158, Bulls +134
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSIN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (62.87% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-3.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Kings -164, Spurs +138
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (50.84% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-1.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -126, Timberwolves +108
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSN
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (52.13% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -142, Jazz +120
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KJZZ
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
