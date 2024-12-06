NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 6

Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (51.95% win probability)

Magic (51.95% win probability) Spread: Magic (-3)

Magic (-3) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Magic -154, 76ers +132

Magic -154, 76ers +132 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSFL

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.76% win probability)

Celtics (74.76% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -295, Bucks +240

Celtics -295, Bucks +240 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSWI

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.43% win probability)

Hawks (57.43% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-4)

Hawks (-4) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Hawks -176, Lakers +148

Hawks -176, Lakers +148 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.05% win probability)

Pacers (58.05% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3)

Pacers (-3) Total: 246.5

246.5 Moneyline: Pacers -158, Bulls +134

Pacers -158, Bulls +134 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSIN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (62.87% win probability)

Kings (62.87% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Kings -164, Spurs +138

Kings -164, Spurs +138 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (50.84% win probability)

Timberwolves (50.84% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-1.5)

Warriors (-1.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Warriors -126, Timberwolves +108

Warriors -126, Timberwolves +108 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSN

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (52.13% win probability)

Trail Blazers (52.13% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)

Trail Blazers (-2.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -142, Jazz +120

Trail Blazers -142, Jazz +120 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KJZZ

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.