NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 6

Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (51.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-3)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -154, 76ers +132
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSFL

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -295, Bucks +240
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSWI

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-4)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -176, Lakers +148
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-3)
  • Total: 246.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -158, Bulls +134
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSIN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (62.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-3.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Kings -164, Spurs +138
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (50.84% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-1.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -126, Timberwolves +108
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, FDSN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (52.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-2.5)
  • Total: 225
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -142, Jazz +120
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

