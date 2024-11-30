NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.35% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-3.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -162, Hornets +136
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.93% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -118, 76ers +100
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (83.20% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-15.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Bucks -1493, Wizards +870
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSWI
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Suns (54.82% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -172, Warriors +144
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, AZFamily
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.36% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-6.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -280, Jazz +230
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, KFAA
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.