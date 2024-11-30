NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (56.35% win probability)

Hawks (56.35% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-3.5)

Hawks (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Hawks -162, Hornets +136

Hawks -162, Hornets +136 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.93% win probability)

76ers (68.93% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1)

Pistons (-1) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Pistons -118, 76ers +100

Pistons -118, 76ers +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Bucks (83.20% win probability)

Bucks (83.20% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-15.5)

Bucks (-15.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Bucks -1493, Wizards +870

Bucks -1493, Wizards +870 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Suns (54.82% win probability)

Suns (54.82% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -172, Warriors +144

Suns -172, Warriors +144 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, AZFamily

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.36% win probability)

Mavericks (67.36% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-6.5)

Mavericks (-6.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -280, Jazz +230

Mavericks -280, Jazz +230 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, KFAA

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.