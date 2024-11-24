NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.24% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -310, Timberwolves +250
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSN
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.15% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-12)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -649, Wizards +480
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.44% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-1.5)
- Total: 208.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -122, 76ers +104
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSC
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (53.97% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Heat -144, Mavericks +122
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (80.63% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13)
- Total: 238
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSOH
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Kings (73.73% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-7.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Kings -310, Nets +250
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
