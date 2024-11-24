NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.24% win probability)

Celtics (70.24% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8)

Celtics (-8) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Celtics -310, Timberwolves +250

Celtics -310, Timberwolves +250 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Pacers (81.15% win probability)

Pacers (81.15% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-12)

Pacers (-12) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Pacers -649, Wizards +480

Pacers -649, Wizards +480 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSIN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.44% win probability)

76ers (59.44% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1.5)

Clippers (-1.5) Total: 208.5

208.5 Moneyline: Clippers -122, 76ers +104

Clippers -122, 76ers +104 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSC

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Heat (53.97% win probability)

Heat (53.97% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Heat -144, Mavericks +122

Heat -144, Mavericks +122 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (80.63% win probability)

Cavaliers (80.63% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13)

Cavaliers (-13) Total: 238

238 Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570

Cavaliers -820, Raptors +570 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSOH

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Kings (73.73% win probability)

Kings (73.73% win probability) Spread: Kings (-7.5)

Kings (-7.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Kings -310, Nets +250

Kings -310, Nets +250 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

