NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17
In a Sunday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to watch.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.13% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Suns +235
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSN
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (53.56% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -138, Heat +118
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSUN
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (54.41% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -205, Wizards +172
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSDET
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.47% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Nuggets +102
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (59.58% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-4.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Hawks -190, Trail Blazers +158
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.01% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -549, Hornets +410
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE
Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (59.88% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -198, Bulls +166
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.46% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-9.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -420, Nets +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, YES
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.39% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Thunder -230, Mavericks +190
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (83.38% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-10.5)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Clippers -521, Jazz +400
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
