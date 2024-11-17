menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In a Sunday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to watch.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Suns +235
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (53.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-2)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -138, Heat +118
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSUN

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Wizards (54.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -205, Wizards +172
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSDET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Nuggets +102
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (59.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-4.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Hawks -190, Trail Blazers +158
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -549, Hornets +410
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (59.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -198, Bulls +166
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-9.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -420, Nets +330
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, YES

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Thunder -230, Mavericks +190
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (83.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-10.5)
  • Total: 222
  • Moneyline: Clippers -521, Jazz +400
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

