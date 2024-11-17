NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 17

In a Sunday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Denver Nuggets versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to watch.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.13% win probability)

Timberwolves (64.13% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Suns +235

Timberwolves -290, Suns +235 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Pacers (53.56% win probability)

Pacers (53.56% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2)

Pacers (-2) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Pacers -138, Heat +118

Pacers -138, Heat +118 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSUN

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Wizards (54.41% win probability)

Wizards (54.41% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Pistons -205, Wizards +172

Pistons -205, Wizards +172 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSDET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.47% win probability)

Nuggets (61.47% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-1)

Grizzlies (-1) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Nuggets +102

Grizzlies -120, Nuggets +102 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (59.58% win probability)

Hawks (59.58% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-4.5)

Hawks (-4.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Hawks -190, Trail Blazers +158

Hawks -190, Trail Blazers +158 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (89.01% win probability)

Cavaliers (89.01% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Cavaliers -549, Hornets +410

Cavaliers -549, Hornets +410 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (59.88% win probability)

Rockets (59.88% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5)

Rockets (-5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Rockets -198, Bulls +166

Rockets -198, Bulls +166 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.46% win probability)

Knicks (77.46% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-9.5)

Knicks (-9.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Knicks -420, Nets +330

Knicks -420, Nets +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, YES

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.39% win probability)

Thunder (80.39% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Thunder -230, Mavericks +190

Thunder -230, Mavericks +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Clippers (83.38% win probability)

Clippers (83.38% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-10.5)

Clippers (-10.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Clippers -521, Jazz +400

Clippers -521, Jazz +400 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

