NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 14
The NBA schedule today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Golden State Warriors playing the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Magic (77.77% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-13.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Magic -769, Nets +540
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSFL
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.98% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -215, Heat +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (76.77% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -215, 76ers +180
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.89% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-10)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -370, Hornets +295
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (71.68% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-10.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -450, Pelicans +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.79% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-12.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -592, Kings +440
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.79% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -300, Trail Blazers +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, SCHN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (50.80% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -164, Mavericks +138
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSC
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (54.26% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -142, Warriors +120
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
