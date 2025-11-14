NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 14

The NBA schedule today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Golden State Warriors playing the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Magic (77.77% win probability)

Magic (77.77% win probability) Spread: Magic (-13.5)

Magic (-13.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Magic -769, Nets +540

Magic -769, Nets +540 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.98% win probability)

Knicks (70.98% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Knicks -215, Heat +180

Knicks -215, Heat +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (76.77% win probability)

Pistons (76.77% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5.5)

Pistons (-5.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pistons -215, 76ers +180

Pistons -215, 76ers +180 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.89% win probability)

Bucks (78.89% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-10)

Bucks (-10) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Bucks -370, Hornets +295

Bucks -370, Hornets +295 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (71.68% win probability)

Lakers (71.68% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-10.5)

Lakers (-10.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Lakers -450, Pelicans +350

Lakers -450, Pelicans +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.79% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.79% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-12.5)

Timberwolves (-12.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -592, Kings +440

Timberwolves -592, Kings +440 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.79% win probability)

Rockets (79.79% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8)

Rockets (-8) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Rockets -300, Trail Blazers +240

Rockets -300, Trail Blazers +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, SCHN

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (50.80% win probability)

Clippers (50.80% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4)

Clippers (-4) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Clippers -164, Mavericks +138

Clippers -164, Mavericks +138 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSC

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (54.26% win probability)

Warriors (54.26% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Spurs -142, Warriors +120

Spurs -142, Warriors +120 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.