NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 29

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to watch.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.76% win probability)

Nuggets (62.76% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)

Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Nets +188

Nuggets -225, Nets +188 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, ALT, KTVD

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.15% win probability)

Timberwolves (82.15% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5)

Timberwolves (-5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -196, Mavericks +164

Timberwolves -196, Mavericks +164 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, KFAA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (62.08% win probability)

Kings (62.08% win probability) Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Kings -235, Jazz +194

Kings -235, Jazz +194 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.63% win probability)

Warriors (55.63% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3)

Pelicans (-3) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -148, Warriors +126

Pelicans -148, Warriors +126 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

