NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 29

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to watch.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Nets +188
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, ALT, KTVD

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-5)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -196, Mavericks +164
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, KFAA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (62.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-5.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -235, Jazz +194
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.63% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-3)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -148, Warriors +126
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

