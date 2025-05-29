NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 29

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (65.90% win probability)

Knicks (65.90% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4)

Knicks (-4) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Knicks -180, Pacers +152

Knicks -180, Pacers +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.