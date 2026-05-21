Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (21-28) vs. Washington Nationals (25-25)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 2-4, 5.40 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 2-2, 4.05 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (2-4) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (2-2). Peterson's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peterson's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Cavalli's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (53.8%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Nationals, New York is the favorite at -112, and Washington is -104 playing at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -178 to cover.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals on May 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 18-19 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 49 opportunities.

The Mets are 20-29-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-24).

Washington has a 23-23 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-15-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 29-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 58% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .299 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .392 while slugging .559.

Soto has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with five home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.330) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .225 with an on-base percentage of .276.

His batting average is 129th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 154th, and his slugging percentage 149th.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.320) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Benge heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 35 hits, batting .240 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

Vientos takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has totaled 54 hits with a .539 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Nationals. He's batting .300 and with an on-base percentage of .389.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 14th in slugging.

James Wood has a .392 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .523.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 81st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.

Jacob Young is hitting .231 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

5/20/2026: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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