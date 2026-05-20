NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 20

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.61% win probability)

Thunder (64.61% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Thunder -260, Spurs +215

Thunder -260, Spurs +215 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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