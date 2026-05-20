Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) vs. San Diego Padres (29-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | SD: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | SD: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+100) | SD: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (+100) | SD: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 3-2, 0.82 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-1, 2.68 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (3-2) against the Padres and Randy Vasquez (5-1). Ohtani's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ohtani's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 7-2-0 ATS in Vasquez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two Vasquez starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.1%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Padres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-178) and San Diego as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -120 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +100.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on May 20 is 7.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-12 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 24-25-0 against the spread in their 49 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 12-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

San Diego has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

The Padres have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-26-1).

The Padres have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 28-20-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season. He has a .294 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .399 this season while batting .272 with 33 walks and 31 runs scored. He's slugging .473.

He is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.347/.393.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (41) this season while batting .261 with 17 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has put up an on-base percentage of .324, a slugging percentage of .394, and has 43 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .253).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 93rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets is batting .254 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Manny Machado has five doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .182.

Miguel Andujar has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and four walks while hitting .299.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!