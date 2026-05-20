Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (24-24) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-32)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

OAK: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-1, 2.70 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-3, 4.56 ERA

The Athletics will call on Aaron Civale (5-1) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-3). Civale's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Civale's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 3-5-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (55.2%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Angels are a +110 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +126 to cover, while the Angels are -152 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Angels on May 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with six wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 48 games with a total this season.

In 48 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 26-22-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've gone 12-24 in those games.

The Angels have a record of 9-19 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (32.1%).

The Angels have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-26-0).

The Angels have collected a 22-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .588. He's batting .328 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Nick Kurtz has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .431. He's batting .276 and slugging .488.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 44th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Kurtz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBIs.

Carlos Cortes has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .417 and a slugging percentage of .557 this season.

Cortes has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Tyler Soderstrom has five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .188 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-best OBP (.398), while pacing the Angels in hits (40). He's batting .235 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 117th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Jo Adell is slugging .378 to lead his team.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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