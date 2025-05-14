NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 14

The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is one of many strong options on Wednesday's NBA Playoff slate.

Looking for additional betting information for Wednesday's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important games in the article below.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.50% win probability)

Celtics (65.50% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5)

Celtics (-5) Total: 208

208 Moneyline: Celtics -196, Knicks +164

Celtics -196, Knicks +164 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.51% win probability)

Timberwolves (62.51% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10)

Timberwolves (-10) Total: 201.5

201.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Warriors +350

Timberwolves -450, Warriors +350 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

