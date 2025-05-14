FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is one of many strong options on Wednesday's NBA Playoff slate.

Looking for additional betting information for Wednesday's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important games in the article below.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-5)
  • Total: 208
  • Moneyline: Celtics -196, Knicks +164
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-10)
  • Total: 201.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Warriors +350
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

