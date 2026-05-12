NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 12

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the San Antonio Spurs is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Spurs (70.88% win probability)

Spurs (70.88% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-10.5)

Spurs (-10.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -400, Timberwolves +315

Spurs -400, Timberwolves +315 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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