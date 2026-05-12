Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Cardinals Game Info

Athletics (21-19) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-17)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Cardinals.TV

Athletics vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-148) | STL: (+126)

OAK: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

OAK: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 10 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Athletics vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.89 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 3-3, 4.34 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (3-3, 4.34 ERA). Springs' team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Springs' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 4-3-0 ATS in Pallante's seven starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 3-2 in Pallante's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (57.4%)

Athletics vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Cardinals moneyline has the Athletics as a -148 favorite, while the Cardinals are a +126 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Cardinals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Athletics are +128 to cover, while the Cardinals are -154 to cover.

Athletics vs Cardinals Over/Under

Athletics versus Cardinals on May 12 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

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Athletics vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won one of three games when listed as at least -148 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 40 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 23-17-0 against the spread in their 40 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 21-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

The Cardinals have a record of 5-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (62.5%).

The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-19-3 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 25-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (50) this season. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with an OBP of .414 this season while batting .259 with 38 walks and 23 runs scored. He's slugging .427.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Jacob Wilson is batting .292 with a .398 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Tyler Soderstrom has five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .207 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has totaled 44 hits with a .578 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 10 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .235 with five doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .407 on-base percentage leads his team.

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