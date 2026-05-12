Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-17) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | SF: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | SF: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | SF: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | SF: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 3-2, 3.09 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-4, 6.19 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2) for the Dodgers and Adrian Houser (0-4) for the Giants. Yamamoto and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Giants have gone 1-6-0 ATS in Houser's seven starts that had a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for six Houser starts this season -- they lost every game.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (67.8%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Giants, Los Angeles is the favorite at -290, and San Francisco is +235 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Giants are +106 to cover, and the Dodgers are -128.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Giants game on May 12, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 24 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -290 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 19-22-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 10-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

San Francisco has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-20-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 17-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .556 this season. He has a .325 batting average.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers in OBP (.375) and total hits (37) this season. He's batting .280 while slugging .568.

He is 41st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Muncy has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.347/.392.

Freddie Freeman is batting .273 with a .337 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .384 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .311 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 101st in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 37 hits and .348 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .516.

He is 27th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Heliot Ramos has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .278.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

5/11/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/23/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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