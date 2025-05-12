NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 12

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Minnesota Timberwolves squaring off against the Golden State Warriors.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.60% win probability)

Knicks (52.60% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Celtics -255, Knicks +210

Celtics -255, Knicks +210 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Warriors (56.05% win probability)

Warriors (56.05% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 200.5

200.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Warriors +188

Timberwolves -225, Warriors +188 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

