Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 8: Can Joe Flacco Lift the Bengals Over the Jets?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 8.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 8

Best Picks

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (6-1) tout the best record in the NFL and are a massive 14.5-point home favorite over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

This game pits a first-ranked schedule-adjusted offense against the last-ranked defense. Daniel Jones is second in the league in expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), and Jonathan Taylor has logged a mammoth 697 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores through seven games. Taylor has earned 105 more yards than the league's next-highest rusher.

After seeing the Colts post 38 points on the road in a difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, we have every reason to expect yet another definitive outcome on Sunday. That's reflected in Indy's 35.3% pick rate in survivor pools, per Yahoo!.

That said, there are a ton of solid survivor picks this week past the Colts -- 8 of the 13 games are showing a 6.5-point spread or larger. Which other teams make sense?

Buffalo Bills

If I had to rest it all on one winner this week, it'd be the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills got off to an expectedly hot start but have dropped two straight games. They're coming off a bye, though, and get to face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. There's no excuse for Buffalo to come out anything other than strong in this soft matchup, and the pressure is on in the AFC East with the New England Patriots showing a 5-2 record.

Despite two straight Ls, the Bills still rank third in schedule-adjusted offense and second in our NFL Power Rankings. Bryce Young (ankle) is injured, so Andy Dalton is expected to start on Sunday. Dalton posted a worrisome -0.16 EPA per play and threw six interceptions across five starts in 2024. Buffalo will visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, so there will be ideal opportunities to use them down the line, as well.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in a big way.

Kansas City notched a 31-0 win in Week 7, and Rashee Rice made an immediate impact in his return with two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has the shortest NFL MVP odds (+125) and, at long last, is working with a fully healthy receiving corps -- namely Rice and Xavier Worthy. KC's offense should coast against the Washington Commanders' 26th-ranked defense on Monday night.

The Chiefs could be just as dominant on the other side of the ball this week. The team currently ranks eighth in schedule-adjusted defense while the Commanders will be missing Jayden Daniels (hamstring). Marcus Mariota and company enter as 11.5-point road 'dogs. The Chiefs have a pretty demanding schedule from now until a Week 16 date at the Titans, so this is a good time to use them in your survivor pool.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Atlanta Falcons

There's a fair chance you've already used the Colts, Bills, and Chiefs as a survivor pick this season. Luckily, we've got plenty of good options in Week 8. The Atlanta Falcons might just be the best pivot.

Michael Penix Jr. hasn't been all that efficient this season, but Atlanta's skill players tend to show out at home. Bijan Robinson has totaled 419 yards across his last two home games while Drake London is at 268 yards in that stretch. The offense could hum against a Miami Dolphins group that ranks 31st on defense.

The Dolphins (1-6) hit a new low in last Sunday's 31-6 loss to Dillon Gabriel and the Browns -- so much so that the team had to confirm Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter this week. Tua has thrown a league-high 10 picks this season. Atlanta's ninth-ranked defense has forced six interceptions in as many games. We could be heading toward another ugly showing from Miami.

Cincinnati Bengals

Unless you were on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the first two weeks of the season, there's a decent chance you've yet to use the Joe Burrow-less Bengals in your survivor pool. A home game against the New York Jets is grounds to consider Cincinnati this week.

Joe Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns last Thursday, lifting the Bengals to a 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for a head-turning 33 targets. Flacco is by no means the solution, but we can expect him to continue peppering the best WR duo in the league. That alone offers the Bengals a decent path to victory over the Jets.

New York benched Justin Fields in Week 7 and is reportedly trending toward starting Tyrod Taylor this Sunday -- if Taylor is healthy enough to play. Band-aid on a bullet wound?

Beyond lacking needle-moving skill players and Garrett Wilson (knee) being banged-up, the Jets struggle with a 22nd-ranked defense and 28th-ranked pass defense. Worse, Sauce Gardner is in concussion protocol and could miss this contest.

There won't be an ideal time to use the Bengals until Burrow returns -- if he even returns -- due to their tough upcoming schedule and poor defense, but they're a team to consider in Week 8.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.