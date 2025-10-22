Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) are favored by 2 points against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2 232.5 -132 +112

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63.3%)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Warriors compiled a 41-38-3 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or greater, the Nuggets went 10-8 last year.

A total of 41 Warriors games last season hit the over.

Last season, 49 of the Nuggets' 82 games went over the point total.

At home last season, Golden State sported a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (23-16-2).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home was .439 (18-23-0) last year. On the road, it was .488 (20-20-1).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry collected 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists last year.

Per game, Jimmy Butler III averaged 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also delivered 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Draymond Green collected 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 1 block.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers last season were 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He made 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Buddy Hield collected 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists. He sank 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic posted 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists last season, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Braun's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the floor (eighth in league) and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Cameron Johnson recorded 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

