Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Arkansas Razorbacks are up against the Auburn Tigers.

Arkansas vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-116) | Auburn: (-102)

Arkansas: (-116) | Auburn: (-102) Spread: Arkansas: -1.5 (-110) | Auburn: +1.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -1.5 (-110) | Auburn: +1.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas vs Auburn Betting Trends

Arkansas is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, five of Arkansas' seven games have hit the over.

Auburn has won twice against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Auburn has one win ATS (1-3) this year.

Auburn has had one game (of seven) hit the over this season.

Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.4%)

Arkansas vs Auburn Point Spread

Arkansas is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Auburn, the underdog, is -110.

Arkansas vs Auburn Over/Under

The over/under for the Arkansas versus Auburn game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Arkansas vs Auburn Moneyline

Auburn is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a -116 favorite.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas 37.1 17 32.7 120 62.5 7 Auburn 23.6 96 17.9 24 50.2 7

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

