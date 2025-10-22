Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Arkansas Razorbacks are up against the Auburn Tigers.
Arkansas vs Auburn Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arkansas: (-116) | Auburn: (-102)
- Spread: Arkansas: -1.5 (-110) | Auburn: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Arkansas vs Auburn Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Arkansas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- This season, five of Arkansas' seven games have hit the over.
- Auburn has won twice against the spread this year.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Auburn has one win ATS (1-3) this year.
- Auburn has had one game (of seven) hit the over this season.
Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (52.4%)
Arkansas vs Auburn Point Spread
Arkansas is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Auburn, the underdog, is -110.
Arkansas vs Auburn Over/Under
The over/under for the Arkansas versus Auburn game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Arkansas vs Auburn Moneyline
Auburn is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a -116 favorite.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arkansas
|37.1
|17
|32.7
|120
|62.5
|7
|Auburn
|23.6
|96
|17.9
|24
|50.2
|7
Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
