Indiana vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers taking on the UCLA Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Indiana vs UCLA Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-4545) | UCLA: (+1600)
- Spread: Indiana: -25.5 (-110) | UCLA: +25.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Indiana vs UCLA Betting Trends
- Indiana has four wins in seven games against the spread this year.
- Indiana has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Out of seven Indiana games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- UCLA is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- UCLA has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.
Indiana vs UCLA Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (97.7%)
Indiana vs UCLA Point Spread
Indiana is a 25.5-point favorite against UCLA. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, and UCLA is -110.
Indiana vs UCLA Over/Under
An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Indiana-UCLA on Oct. 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Indiana vs UCLA Moneyline
The Indiana vs UCLA moneyline has Indiana as a -4545 favorite, while UCLA is a +1600 underdog.
Indiana vs. UCLA Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|43.9
|4
|11.6
|5
|52.2
|7
|UCLA
|22.4
|104
|27.4
|96
|50.8
|7
Indiana vs. UCLA Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
