Indiana vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Indiana vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-4545) | UCLA: (+1600)

Indiana: (-4545) | UCLA: (+1600) Spread: Indiana: -25.5 (-110) | UCLA: +25.5 (-110)

Indiana: -25.5 (-110) | UCLA: +25.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Indiana vs UCLA Betting Trends

Indiana has four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Indiana has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Out of seven Indiana games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

UCLA is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

UCLA has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.

Indiana vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (97.7%)

Indiana vs UCLA Point Spread

Indiana is a 25.5-point favorite against UCLA. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, and UCLA is -110.

Indiana vs UCLA Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Indiana-UCLA on Oct. 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Indiana vs UCLA Moneyline

The Indiana vs UCLA moneyline has Indiana as a -4545 favorite, while UCLA is a +1600 underdog.

Indiana vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 43.9 4 11.6 5 52.2 7 UCLA 22.4 104 27.4 96 50.8 7

Indiana vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

