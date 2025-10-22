Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN, FDSIN, and FDSOK

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSIN, and FDSOK. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 229.5 -295 +240

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (59.4%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder covered 54 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Pacers' ATS record as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater was 3-3 last season.

Last season, 44 Thunder games went over the point total.

In 82 Pacers games last season, 44 of them went over the total.

Oklahoma City covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. OKC covered 29 times in 42 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 25 times in 40 opportunities on the road.

Indiana was better against the spread at home (19-21-1) than on the road (18-22-1) last year.

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists last season. He also delivered 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Last season, Jalen Williams recorded an average of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He drained 58.1% of his shots from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He sank 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He made 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Pascal Siakam recorded 20.2 points last season, plus 3.4 assists and 6.9 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

T.J. McConnell put up 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 boards.

Obi Toppin put up 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

