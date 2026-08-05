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NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the NFL DROY odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL DROY Odds: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL DROY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27
Rueben Bain Jr.
David Bailey
Caleb Downs
Sonny Styles
Arvell Reese
Mansoor Delane
Jacob Rodriguez
Akheem Mesidor
CJ Allen
Malachi Lawrence
Keldric Faulk
Dillon Thieneman
T.J. Parker
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Cashius Howell
Peter Woods
D'Angelo Ponds
Anthony Hill Jr.
Gabe Jacas
Bryce Boettcher

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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