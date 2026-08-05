NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the NFL DROY odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL DROY Odds: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL DROY odds for the full list.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Rueben Bain Jr. +470 David Bailey +500 Caleb Downs +700 Sonny Styles +750 Arvell Reese +850 Mansoor Delane +1000 Jacob Rodriguez +1500 Akheem Mesidor +1500 CJ Allen +2000 Malachi Lawrence +2500 Keldric Faulk +3300 Dillon Thieneman +3500 T.J. Parker +4000 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren +4500 Cashius Howell +5000 Peter Woods +5000 D'Angelo Ponds +5500 Anthony Hill Jr. +6000 Gabe Jacas +6000 Bryce Boettcher +7500 View more odds in Sportsbook

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