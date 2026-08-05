Wyndham Predictions: 4 Golf Picks and Best Bets for This Week

Wyndham Picks at a Glance

The PGA Tour is at Sedgefield Country Club this week for the Wyndham Championship. Sedgefield is a short Donald Ross layout that usually rewards elite iron play, driving accuracy and strong Bermuda-grass putting more than raw distance.

Via the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Picks, Best Bets and Predictions for the Wyndham Championship

Matsuyama enters the week in excellent form and is one of the hottest players on Tour. Over his last four tourneys, he’s gone T5, T3, T14 and T14. Yes, please.

His elite approach play makes him an ideal fit for Sedgefield, where precision into the greens is often the biggest separator.

This course usually minimizes the advantage of the Tour's biggest hitters and instead rewards players who consistently gain strokes with their irons. Few players in this field are better in that category than Matsuyama — especially in his current form.

If Matsuyama can get some putts to fall, he has every tool needed to contend.

Young returns as the defending champion after dominating this tournament last year, and he's enjoyed a breakout 2026 season with multiple victories. While repeating is difficult, Sedgefield clearly fits his eye despite not being a traditional bomber's course.

His approach game has improved dramatically over the past year, and he should be arriving with plenty of confidence as he’s cemented himself as one of the world’s elite and is coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes at the British Open and the Rocket Classic.

Rather than laying a short outright number on Young to win (+850), I’d rather back Young in the top-10 market.

Few players fit Sedgefield better than Aaron Rai. Accuracy off the tee has long been his calling card, and this is a venue where finding fairways is more important than overpowering the course.

Rai also owns an excellent history on Bermuda greens and has repeatedly played well on shorter positional layouts. His steady ball-striking gives him one of the highest floors in the field, making him an appealing top-20 pick at these odds.

There was a stretch this year where it seemed like Jordan Spieth was turning a corner. It hasn’t happened, and I think Blades Brown is a good value in a near pick’em matchup with Spieth this week.

Earlier this season, Spieth was playing pretty darn well, including a T12 at the Masters and a T18 at the PGA Championship. The week after the PGA, Spieth carded a T19 finish at the CJ Cup, but since then, things have gone south. He’s got just one top-50 finish since the CJ Cup, and it came last week in Detroit (T31).

Brown, meanwhile, hasn’t played in nearly as many PGA Tour events this campaign, but when he’s been in the field, he’s performed well, finishing in the top 20 in six of his eight PGA Tour tournaments.

Although Brown brings some volatility to the table considering he’s teed it up in only two Tour events since the start of May, his track record is good, and it’s just hard for me to have much faith in Spieth.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.