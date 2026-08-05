WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Washington limited Dallas to just 75 points in Friday's 81-75 victory, but Bueckers still finished with 23 points, accounting for nearly one-third of the Wings' offense. While she's cooled off slightly over the last few games, she has still scored 20 or more points in five of her last seven regular-season contests.

Washington has already shown it can make life difficult for Dallas' supporting cast, which could once again put the ball in Bueckers' hands early and often. If the Wings are going to split this two-game set, they'll likely need another high-scoring performance from their rookie star.

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

These teams met on Monday, with New York earning a 95-83 victory. The Liberty controlled the game for much of the night before Seattle trimmed the deficit late, but New York still finished with a comfortable 12-point win.

Seattle enters Wednesday at 6-25, while New York has won five of its last six games. The Liberty have started to find their rhythm on both ends of the floor, and after already proving they can dictate this matchup, another multi-possession victory is well within reach for a Liberty team ramping up ahead of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky

Cardoso continues to be one of Chicago's most reliable interior players and is coming off another strong performance with 16 points and 13 rebounds against Phoenix. Her size has given opponents problems throughout the season, and she's become a reliable source of second-chance opportunities for the Sky.

At times this season, Los Angeles has struggled to contain physical post players, making this another favorable matchup for Cardoso. If she continues seeing her usual workload, another double-double is a realistic expectation.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.