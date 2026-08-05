MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Cardinals vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Will Warren - Strikeouts Will Warren Under Aug 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite Will Warren having a superb outing in his most recent start — going 6.2 shutout innings with seven punchouts against the Chicago Cubs — I think he’ll struggle to get to five strikeouts in tonight’s clash with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The matchup has a lot to do with it. St. Louis is one of the lowest-strikeout teams in baseball. For the year, the Red Birds have the fifth-lowest K rate (20.5%), and they’re striking out just 20.2% of the time over the past 14 days.

Warren’s form is the other main driver for me. In spite of him cooking the Cubs last week, Warren has mostly struggled to miss bats of late. Across his previous five appearances, he’s got a poor 7.0% swinging-strike rate and has topped out at 88 pitches.

With a short leash, meh form over the last month and a difficult matchup, Warren to go under 4.5 Ks is my favorite strikeout prop.

Tigers at Mariners (9:41 p.m. ET)

Total Runs Under Aug 6 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I’m intrigued by this pitching matchup between Drew Anderson and Bryan Woo, which pushes me to the under.

Woo has been good, per usual, and he’s got some crazy home/road splits. He’s been absolutely elite at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, holding hitters to a lowly .207 wOBA in the split while recording a 29.6% K rate and 4.6% walk rate. His home xFIP is a sparkling 2.96, and although the Detroit Tigers‘ offense has packed a punch of late, Woo can take advantage of a Detroit lineup that sports the ninth-highest strikeout rate (22.8%) this season.

I might have to sell you a little harder on Anderson. Of Anderson’s 40 appearances this season, 38 have come out of the ‘pen, but with the Tigers dealing away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, Anderson is going to transition to the rotation for the time being. I think it can work. Anderson has undoubtedly cooked as a reliever, producing a 3.15 SIERA, 28.3% K rate and 13.3% swinging-strike rate.

Anderson is unlikely to have too long of a leash tonight, but I think the combination of him and a Detroit bullpen that has the ninth-best reliever xFIP over the last 30 days can thrive against a Seattle Mariners offense that is 26th in wOBA (.293) over the last 30 days.

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Fernando Tatis Jr. +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

When the San Diego Padres‘ offense is clicking, they can be tough on left-handers. We saw that last night as they scored seven runs on Eduardo Rodriguez, and I think they’ll make life difficult today for Mitch Bratt.

Bratt put up really strong minor-league numbers last season. It hasn’t carried over to The Show this year as he’s got a 6.59 SIERA and 12.2% K rate through 20.0 innings. He’s allowed 1.74 home runs per nine, with righties recording a 52.3% fly-ball rate against him over a small sample.

Enter Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres’ star has a .352 expected wOBA. Despite only eight homers, most of his under-the-hood numbers check out, and his power output is being bogged down by a career-worst 7.9% homer-to-fly-ball rate — which is well off his career clip mark of 20.9%. He should see an uptick in bombs at some point, and with a .379 wOBA against left-handers, Tatis’ HR odds for this date with Bratt catch my eye.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.