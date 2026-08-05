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NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL Coach of the Year odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the NFL Coach of the Year odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL Coach of the Year Odds for 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL Coach of the Year odds for the full list.

AP NFL Coach of the Year 2026-2027
John Harbaugh
Jesse Minter
Kevin Stefanski
Kellen Moore
Joe Brady
Ben Johnson
Brian Schottenheimer
Robert Saleh
Klint Kubiak
Jim Harbaugh
Dan Campbell
Liam Coen
Kyle Shanahan
Aaron Glenn
Zac Taylor
Dan Quinn
Mike McCarthy
Kevin O'Connell
DeMeco Ryans
Shane Steichen

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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