NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Who Are the Favorites for 2026?

What does the NFL Coach of the Year odds market look like ahead of the 2026 season?

Let's take a look at the NFL Coach of the Year odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL Coach of the Year Odds for 2026

Check out FanDuel's NFL Coach of the Year odds for the full list.

AP NFL Coach of the Year 2026-2027 AP NFL Coach of the Year 2026-2027 John Harbaugh +650 Jesse Minter +850 Kevin Stefanski +1400 Kellen Moore +1400 Joe Brady +1500 Ben Johnson +1500 Brian Schottenheimer +1600 Robert Saleh +1600 Klint Kubiak +1700 Jim Harbaugh +1900 Dan Campbell +2200 Liam Coen +2200 Kyle Shanahan +2200 Aaron Glenn +2500 Zac Taylor +2700 Dan Quinn +2700 Mike McCarthy +2700 Kevin O'Connell +2700 DeMeco Ryans +2700 Shane Steichen +2700 View more odds in Sportsbook

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