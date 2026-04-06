NBA Player Prop Picks Today: Top Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props for Monday: NBA Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Brunson Under 25.5 Points (-130)

Knicks at Hawks, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Apr 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Atlanta Hawks are strong defensively, particularly versus point guards, and that pushes me toward the under on Jalen Brunson's points prop.

For the season, Atlanta is ninth in defensive rating. That jumps to fourth if we narrow the split to just the past 15 games.

They're really good against point guards, holding the PG position to the sixth-fewest points per game across the last 15 games (21.9).

Brunson has netted just 12 and 17 points in his previous two games, and I think Atlanta can keep him under wraps tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Joel Embiid 2+ Made Threes (+106)

76ers at Spurs, 8:10 p.m. ET

Bigs tend to take more threes than usual when they face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which makes perfect sense as Wemby's otherworldly rim protection forces bigs to the perimeter.

I think that'll lead to Joel Embiid hitting multiple threes tonight.

Over the past 15 games, San Antonio is letting up the eighth-most made triples per night to centers.

Embiid can take advantage. He's fired off at least six three-pointers in four of his previous five outings, hitting at least two treys in four of those games.

Embiid being plus-money to hit two three-pointers would be appealing in any matchup, which makes this wager extra enticing in a date with Wemby and the Spurs.

NBA best bets for every Monday game.

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.