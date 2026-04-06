Best NBA Bets Today: Odds and Expert Picks for Every Game on Monday, April 6

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Read our top NBA player props for today.

NBA Best Bets Today: Odds and Picks for Every Monday Game

Knicks at Hawks Best Bet: Hawks Moneyline

Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Apr 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Atlanta is one of the hottest teams in the league right now. The Hawks have won 4 straight and 18 of their last 20 since moving on from Trae, while also ranking 1st in assists at 30.3 per game and 9th in defense. The same preview says the season series is split 1-1 and only Jock Landale is on Atlanta’s injury report.

The Knicks are healthier than they were a few days ago. New York’s current injury report is essentially clean, and reporting today says Karl-Anthony Towns is not listed after missing Friday with an elbow issue. That said, the matchup spot still favors Atlanta because of form, home court, and how well the Hawks are functioning offensively.

Why I’m betting it this way: this feels like a coin-flip game on paper, but Atlanta’s current momentum and team-level ball movement tilt it.

Projected score: Hawks 118, Knicks 115.

Pistons at Magic Best Bet: Pistons Moneyline

Moneyline Detroit Pistons Apr 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Detroit is the better team, full stop. The Pistons are 57-21, while Orlando is 42-36. Even more important, Detroit’s injury report still has Cade Cunningham out and recent listings also had Isaiah Stewart out, yet the Pistons have continued to win at a top-tier rate anyway. That says a lot about their roster depth and overall system quality.

Orlando has its own injury concerns. Recent injury reporting has Anthony Black out and Jonathan Isaac out, which matters for a team that already operates with less margin than Detroit. The records here are not close enough for me to overthink the venue.

Why I’m betting it this way: Detroit has been the more consistent team all season and is still surviving key injuries better than Orlando.

Projected score: Pistons 111, Magic 106.

Cavaliers at Grizzlies Best Bet: Cavaliers -15.5

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 7 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the cleaner favorites on the board. Cleveland is 49-29 and Memphis is 25-53. Memphis lists Ja Morant out for the season and Brandon Clarke out for the season, which is enough by itself to make Memphis hard to trust against a playoff-caliber opponent.

There is also recent form support: a current game note says Memphis is on a 3-game home losing streak entering tonight. Even without having to dig into every individual Cavaliers stat, the team-quality gap and Memphis injury situation do the heavy lifting.

Why I’m betting it this way: Cleveland has the much stronger roster, while Memphis is short on both talent and healthy creators.

Projected score: Cavaliers 116, Grizzlies 100.

76ers at Spurs Best Bet: Spurs Moneyline

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Apr 7 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most interesting game on the slate. Philadelphia is still fighting for playoff position at 43-35, but San Antonio is 59-19 and already beat the Sixers 131-91 in the first meeting this season. The key new wrinkle is that Philadelphia’s injury picture is much better than it was earlier: a current team preview says Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are all available, with Cam Payne the notable absence.

That healthier Philly roster keeps me from calling this a blowout. Still, San Antonio’s season-long quality and home court matter more. The Spurs are simply the better team over the full sample, and their earlier head-to-head domination is not something I want to ignore.

Why I’m betting it this way: if Embiid were the only story, this would be different. But with San Antonio sitting at 59 wins and already having smashed this matchup once, the Spurs are still the side.

Projected score: Spurs 117, 76ers 110.

Trail Blazers at Nuggets Best Bet: Nuggets -8.0

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Apr 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Denver gets the final edge because it’s the better team and Portland is not whole. The Nuggets are 50-28, the Blazers 40-38, and Portland is still missing Jerami Grant, who has now missed four straight with a calf strain. Vit Krejci is also out, and on Denver’s side, Peyton Watson is out, but that’s a much smaller hit than what Portland is dealing with.

This is also a situational spot: Denver is at home and still pushing for seeding in a crowded West. Portland has had a good enough year to be competitive, but without Grant the scoring ceiling and defensive versatility both dip.

Why I’m betting it this way: Denver is better, healthier where it matters, and at home.

Projected score: Nuggets 119, Trail Blazers 109.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.