NBA Play-In Tournament: How It Works, Schedule, & Printable Bracket for 2024 Playoffs

With the 2024 NBA Playoffs set to tip off this Saturday, 12 out of 16 teams have already punched their tickets. The final four spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament which will feature eight teams competing for a spot in the playoffs.

Here's what to know about the upcoming Play-In Tournament including each team, schedule, and betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

When Does the NBA Play-In Tournament Start?

The NBA Play-In Tournament will begin on Tuesday, April 16th and run until Friday, April 19th. The games are played between the end of the regular season and start of the NBA playoffs.

How Many Games Is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The NBA Play-In Tournament features a total of six games.

How Does the NBA Play-In Tournament Work?

The NBA Play-In Tournament is used to determine the final two seeds of each conference in the playoffs. The teams that finished seed 7 through seed 10 at the end of the regular season in both the Eastern and Western Conference will participate.

The tournament begins with the 7 seed vs. 8 seed matchup in each conference. The winners become the official 7 seed and move on to face the 2 seed in their respective conference during the playoffs.

The losers, meanwhile, will play in the win-or-go-home game. Their opponent will be determined by the 9 vs. 10 matchup. Whoever wins from that contest advances as the 8 seed in the playoffs.

What Teams Play In the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament?

These are the teams participating in the Play-In Tournament:

Western Conference NBA Play-In Teams

Eastern Conference NBA Play-In Teams

What Are the Odds for Each Team to Make the Playoffs?

Here are the odds for each team playing in the tournament to make the NBA playoffs according to FanDuel Sportsbook (as of April 15th):

Odds For Each Team to Make 2024 Playoffs Yes No Atlanta Hawks +650 -1200 Chicago Bulls +490 -750 Golden State Warriors +320 -430 Los Angeles Lakers -550 +370 Miami Heat -590 +410 New Orleans Pelicans -450 +330 Philadelphia 76ers -1800 +880 View Full Table

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule 2024

Western Conference

Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30pm : Los Angeles (7 seed) vs. New Orleans (8 seed)

: Los Angeles (7 seed) vs. New Orleans (8 seed) Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00pm: Golden State (9 seed) vs. Sacramento (10 seed)

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00pm : Miami (7 seed) vs Philadelphia (8 seed)

: Miami (7 seed) vs Philadelphia (8 seed) Wednesday, April 17 at 9:30pm: Atlanta (9 seed) vs Chicago (10 seed)

NBA Playoffs and Play-In Tournament Bracket

Here is the full 2024 NBA Playoffs so you can follow along all postseason:

How Can I Watch the Play-In Tournament?

All six games of the tournament will be available to watch on both TNT and/or ESPN.

