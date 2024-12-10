NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/10/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Magic at Bucks

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr. C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Mavericks at Thunder

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington (Q) PJ Washington C Dereck Lively Dereck Lively

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein

