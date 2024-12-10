FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/10/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/10/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Magic at Bucks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Orlando Magic
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Mavericks at Thunder

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ Washington (Q)PJ Washington
CDereck LivelyDereck Lively

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinIsaiah Hartenstein

