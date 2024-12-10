NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/10/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Magic at Bucks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Mavericks at Thunder
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington (Q)
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively
|Dereck Lively
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Isaiah Hartenstein
