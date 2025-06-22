Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-37) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-59)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-200) | COL: (+168)

ARI: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

ARI: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-4, 5.26 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 2-10, 6.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (8-4) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (2-10) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 10-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Rockies have a 5-9-0 ATS record in Senzatela's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Senzatela's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -200 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are +118 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -142.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies, on June 22, has an over/under of 12.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 72 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 34-38-0 against the spread in their 72 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 15 of the 71 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (21.1%).

Colorado has a 6-38 record (winning just 13.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

In the 74 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-40-3).

The Rockies have a 29-45-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (73) this season while batting .255 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has a slash line of .302/.356/.466 this season and a team-best OPS of .822.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Naylor brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .415 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.351/.401.

Perdomo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .091 with two walks.

Eugenio Suarez has 24 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Suarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 79 hits with a .516 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 17th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Beck is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .332 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .245 with five doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!