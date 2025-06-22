Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (35-40) vs. Miami Marlins (30-45)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

ATL: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-3, 4.45 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-8, 6.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (2-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-8) will take the ball for the Marlins. Elder and his team have a record of 7-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Alcantara starts, the Marlins are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 4-7 in Alcantara's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.8%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Marlins, Atlanta is the favorite at -146, and Miami is +124 playing at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are -134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +112.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on June 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 30 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 20-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 72 opportunities.

The Braves are 34-38-0 against the spread in their 72 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 25 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

Miami is 15-25 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-38-0).

The Marlins have collected a 40-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (70) this season while batting .252 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 90th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .424.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 81st.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.432) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Riley has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with a .293 OBP and 27 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 65 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has a .376 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

