Angels vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros.

Angels vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (36-39) vs. Houston Astros (44-32)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Angels vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164)

LAA: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Angels vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.79 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 4-3, 4.31 ERA

The Angels will call on Kyle Hendricks (5-6) against the Astros and Ryan Gusto (4-3). When Hendricks starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Hendricks' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Gusto starts, the Astros have gone 4-6-0 against the spread. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Gusto starts this season.

Angels vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62.7%)

Angels vs Astros Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Astros are +164 to cover, while the Angels are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Angels-Astros on June 22, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Angels vs Astros Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 38-36-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 13 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (59.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 75 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-44-2).

The Astros have put together a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. He has a .273 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 44th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ward brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.306/.457.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 47 hits, batting .222 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Adell enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has totaled 97 hits with a .383 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .328.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Pena brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Jake Meyers is batting .307 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

Angels vs Astros Head to Head

6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

